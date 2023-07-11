Adviser Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

