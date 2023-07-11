American National Bank Has $295,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American National Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVV opened at $441.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.38. The stock has a market cap of $329.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.