Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $276,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
