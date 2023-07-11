Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $272.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $276.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

