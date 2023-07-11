New Potomac Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAU opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

