Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Shares of COST opened at $527.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.