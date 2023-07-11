Focused Investors LLC Sells 52,300 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $86,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after buying an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average is $79.05.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

