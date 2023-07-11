Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,242 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after acquiring an additional 741,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $207.74 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.93. The company has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

