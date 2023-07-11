Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 523 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after buying an additional 379,286 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,656,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,007,000 after acquiring an additional 111,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $139.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

