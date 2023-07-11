Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $26,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $414.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.31. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $315.78 and a 52 week high of $429.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.92.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

