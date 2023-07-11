Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 252 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.99. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

