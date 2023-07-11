iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 140.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

