HT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,126 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $269.61 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $854.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

