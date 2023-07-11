Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.92.

McKesson Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $414.97 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $315.78 and a 12-month high of $429.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

