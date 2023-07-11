Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.92.
McKesson Stock Up 0.0 %
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- This Autonomous Vehicle Stock Doubled in June and May Do It Again
- Massive Upside Forecasted In Alta Equipment Group
- Is Samsung’s Warning Of A Chip Glut Hurting DRAM Maker Micron?
- Peabody Energy is a Double Threat Energy and Steel Play
- Time Warp: Walgreens Stock Travels Back in Time to 2010
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.