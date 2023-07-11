Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $70,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $181.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.29. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

