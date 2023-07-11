Clean Yield Group Sells 595 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

