Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 364 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $181.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

