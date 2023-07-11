iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.36.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

