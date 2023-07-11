American National Bank Buys 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

American National Bank grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,728.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,646.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,516.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

