DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.2% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 32,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 49.1% during the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 398,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 131,200 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

