American National Bank Raises Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

American National Bank grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 348.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 940.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.93. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

