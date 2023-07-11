Adviser Investments LLC Buys 354 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 367.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,902,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $249,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,035,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $199.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.84 and its 200 day moving average is $191.39. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

