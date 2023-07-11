James Investment Research Inc. Buys 1,906 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

