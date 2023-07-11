American National Bank Sells 135 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META stock opened at $294.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.74. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $298.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $753.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

