Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META opened at $294.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.74. The firm has a market cap of $753.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $298.13.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

