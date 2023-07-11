191 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

