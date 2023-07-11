Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.71. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.