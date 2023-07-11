Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $272.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.44 and its 200 day moving average is $242.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $276.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

