Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $272.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.44 and a 200-day moving average of $242.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.