CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.