Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

