Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $17.20 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,749 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

