32,100 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000. Clorox makes up about 1.5% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.03 and a 200 day moving average of $155.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

