Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 4,164 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTEB opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

