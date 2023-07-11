Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.13 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.