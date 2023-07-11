Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

UPS stock opened at $181.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.