Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after acquiring an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101,714.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 411,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,758,000 after purchasing an additional 410,926 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VO opened at $221.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

