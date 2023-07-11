Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $34,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 136.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 61,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $257.57 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

