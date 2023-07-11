Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

