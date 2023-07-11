Focused Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Focused Investors LLC cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up 7.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Elevance Health worth $216,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $432.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.73 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.87 and its 200 day moving average is $469.62.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.80.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

