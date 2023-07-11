Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 314,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 15.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 37,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $308.38 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

