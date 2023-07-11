HT Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 12.9% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $43,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 305,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,242 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 153,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 40,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $886,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

