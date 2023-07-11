3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3M Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30.
3M Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.
Insider Transactions at 3M
In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
