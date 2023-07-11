Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 25,800 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $79,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,674 shares of company stock worth $34,501,428. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

