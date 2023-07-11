American National Bank Buys 479 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 134.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

