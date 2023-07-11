Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

Shares of AMP opened at $334.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

