Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.52 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $392.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $371.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $395.25.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.04.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

