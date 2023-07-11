Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.0% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

WMT stock opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.14. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

