6,211 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

