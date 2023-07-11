Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 1,555 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $159.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average is $147.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.